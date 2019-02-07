Save over 50% on Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds

Beats can't be beaten on street-cred value when it comes to headphones, and its top-end Powerbeats 3 sport earbuds not only boast a winning aesthetic but also a lightweight, sweat-resistant, workout-friendly build and impressive 12-hour battery life.
Apple's Beats division announced the Powerbeats 3s in October 2016 for $200 - a price which hasn't been discounted all too often in its lifetime.
That said, Amazon is now offering the Brick Red and Turf Green finishes for just $89.99, with the other finishes in the 'Neighbourhood Collection' (Asphalt Grey and Break Blue) only $99.99.
Best Buy is also offering the black and white variants for $99.99, with refurbished models going for as little as $64.99.
You can see all the Beats Powerbeats 3 deals below.
Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds
$200 $89.99 - Brick Red Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone.View Deal
Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds
$200 $89.99 - Turf Green The same as above, but in greenView Deal
Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds $200 $99.99 - Black Same above but in black - and $10 more.View Deal
Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds
$200 $64.99 - Refurbished, Shock Yellow Best Buy is offering refurbished models in several colours for less than a third of the original new price.View Deal