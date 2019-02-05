Apple deal: save $70 on the Apple HomePod right now

As with a lot of Apple's products, the HomePod smart speaker isn't one we see discounted very often.

Still, here it is at Best Buy for just $279.99 - a saving of $70 over its original $349.99 price. That's the lowest current price we've seen online.

The icing on the cake? A three-month free Apple Music subscription for new users who buy the HomePod.

The HomePod deal is available on both the space grey (pictured) and white versions, although we aren't sure for how long...

If you're after a smart speaker but on the fence as to which one to buy, know that this is the best-sounding speaker out there.

We may find it very Apple-centric – best suited to dedicated Apple fans, then – but it's easy to recommend for its vast feature set and class-leading sonic weight and authority.

You can see the Apple HomePod deal at Best Buy below.