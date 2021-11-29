Save a huge $300 on this Samsung soundbar in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is well and truly here and, if the deals dropping over at Best Buy are anything to go on, some retailers have left the best savings 'til last.

Take this Samsung Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar and wireless subwoofer: true 3.1.2-channel sound (aka three channels, one subwoofer and two up-firing channels) Samsung's own Q Symphony tech for audio that tracks with each scene for perfectly synchronized sound from your compatible Samsung TV, SpaceFit Sound to automatically calibrate the acoustics to properly fill your space (when paired with a Samsung QLED TV), Alexa built-in, Adaptive Sound, Game Pro Mode (aka 3D directional audio from those up-firing speakers) and right now, a massive $300 off the list price at Best Buy!

That's right, take that '6' off the front, replace it with a '3' and it's good to go – for only $399 at Best Buy!

Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar $699 Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar $699 $399 at Best Buy (save $300)

Not a model we've tested, but it's a 3.1.2 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, it's got DTS: X and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, there's Bluetooth connectivity, a remote and Alexa built-in, plus it's now a massive 43% off at Best Buy.



With Acoustic Beam, the Samsung HW-Q700A's powerful woofers promise to automatically sync sound with the on-screen action, while crosstalk cancellation minimizes distractions.

You can easily connect it to your TV with either wi-fi, Bluetooth or HDMI eARC (the single cable connection that passes advanced audio such as Dolby Atmos to TV-connected devices) plus, you can streamline control of both your Samsung TV and soundbar with just the Samsung TV remote.

Our advice? Although it's not a model we've had the pleasure of testing, at this price it represents an awful lot of premium tech for budget money – and from one of the most trusted names in home cinema no less...

MORE:

Looking for a Cyber Monday TV deal? See the 7 very best Cyber Monday TV deals in the US: cheap 4K TVs, smart, OLED

Check out 27 of the very best Cyber Monday audio and home theater deals

Need headphones deals? Here are the 9 very best Cyber Monday headphones deals – 50% off Beats, $109 AirPods