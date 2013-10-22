The votes were cast back in September, but now we can reveal the winner of this year's What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Readers' Award.

In August we asked members of the whathifi.com Forums to nominate the product, app or service they thought should be on the shortlist for the Readers' Award. After counting up the votes, the eight finalists were:

• Amazon Auto-Rip

• Apple iPad Mini

• Cambridge Audio Minx Air 100

• Devialet 170

• KEF LS50

• Q Acoustics Concept 20

• Sonos Playbar

• Spotify

Readers of the magazine and website then had the chance to pick the item they wanted to win by voting online. And the winner, by a convincing margin, was the KEF LS50 speakers, designed to celebrate the company's 50th anniversay.

They were a Product of the Year in 2012, and a Best Buy standmounter £400-£800 this year, so we're delighted to see these gorgeous speakers once again get the recognition they deserve.

It seems those of you who've bought them find them as thrilling to look at and listen to as we do.

So congratulations to KEF, and don't forget to check out our list of award-winning speakers.

MORE: See the rest of our 2013 Award winners

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+