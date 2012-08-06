QED is marking the company's 40th anniversary with the release of its Ruby Anniversary speaker cable, at £6/metre.

The new version uses technologies from both QED's Genesis and X-Tube cables, combining them in a new smaller format.

"Our design brief was very straightforward," says Jack Fox, QED product manager. "We had to mark the 40th birthday by designing a new cable that would new standards of sonic performance within the 'popular' price sector."

The Ruby Anniversary cable is a conventional 'figure of 8' configuration and each of the ten 99.99% pure copper multiple cores is visible through a flexible 5mm diameter, clear polyethylene outer sheath.

