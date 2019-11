It's a compact rechargeable battery pack that costs £49.95 and slips on to the back of your iPhone 4 to give it a boost when the battery runs low.

The device charges itself from any standard USB port and is said to store 1700mAh, enough to double the battery life of an iPhone 4, claims Proporta.

The USB connection will also sync your iPhone with your computer.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook