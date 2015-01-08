The traveller-friendly on-ear headphones use what Philips describes as feed-forward and feed-backward noise cancelling solution that places a total of four microphones both inside and outside the cans.

With 40mm neodymium drivers and the Fidelio brand behind them, the NC1s are firmly focused on quality sound while on the go.

Going long haul? You’ll get 30 hours of active noise cancelling per charge, and the NC1s have been designed to sound great even with it turned off.

Comfortable memory foam ear pads, a folding design, in-line control and microphone plus protective case complete the travel-friendly package.