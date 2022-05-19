Pro-Ject launches X1 B and X2 B 'True Balanced Connection' turntables

It's the first official day of High End Munich, which means plenty of fresh hi-fi products to pore over. And that includes Pro-Ject. The company is showing off its new True Balanced Connection turntables, which focus, as the name suggests, on delivering a balanced audio connection.

The Pro-Ject X1 B and X2 B are the new decks on display, which we're assuming are balanced versions of the existing X1 and X2 models.

(Image credit: Future)

Why? Pro-Ject says the connection, which is common in pro audio and high-end audio circles but less so in the turntable world, does a better job than an RCA cable at removing "picked up noise and interference".

Wireless networks and electronic devices create "electrosmog", as Pro-Ject calls it, which is picked up and amplified when using a standard phono cable. A balanced connection doubles the number of wires carrying the audio, inverting one of the signal lines to increase dynamics and cancel out unwanted noise.

The Pro-Ject X1 B (€999) and X2 B (€1599) join the previously launched Pro-Ject X8 turntable, and the S3 B and DS3 B phono boxes, as part of a suite of products that are capable of forming balanced systems.

Further details are thin on the ground but we will update this story as and when we have more information. For all the news from Munich, head over to our High End 2022 round-up.