Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s drop to lowest ever price for Amazon Prime Day

Ready for a top Amazon Prime Day deal on a set of What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless earbuds? Regular readers of this publication will be well-versed on our admiration for Cambridge Audio's splendid true wireless in-ear headphones – but buy them today, and you'll get even more value for your money.

These double-Award-winning buds have just been discounted by a further £10/$10, making them only £89.95/$89.95 at Amazon or Cambridge Audio's own website, while stocks last.

The Melomania 1s burst onto the portable audio scene – and received five stars from us – at £120, as a quick glance at our glowing review proves, but the asking price has since dropped slightly and hovered around the £100 mark. Thanks to this latest deal, they now come in at less than £90.

Not keen on the grey finish? That's OK, the black colourway is also discounted.

When listening to the in-ears under intense review, we enthused "everything is present, everything has space, everything works harmoniously, and with room to offer its sonic service to the whole. Similarly, when the music stops, it stops resolutely and with more precision than you'd expect. We feel immersed in sound".

And now, you can make a tidy extra saving on our 'tested at' price.

Of course, we'll be bringing you more top deals throughout the Amazon Prime Day sales just as soon as we see them. And don't forget, there's still Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get excited about...

MORE:

Best Prime Day headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 vs Cambridge Audio Melomania 1: which should you buy?