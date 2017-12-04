The universe has a natural duality – day and night, yin and yang. So it's only right that Polk Audio's MagniFi Mini also has a counterpart: the new MagniFi Max SR.

The 5.1 channel soundbar comes with two wireless surround speakers. There's also DTS and Dolby Digital decoding, as well as Polk's SDA technology, which the company says helps create a more detailed soundstage.

The package also features four 2.5cm by 8cm full-range drivers, two 2cm tweeters, a 2.5cm centre channel driver and a 20cm ported woofer.

Along with three built-in Ultra HD 4K HDMI inputs, one HDMI output, an optical input and a 3.5mm port on the soundbar itself, the MagniFi Max has a Bluetooth and ethernet connection for wireless streaming. There's also Chromecast built-in, so you can stream music from enabled apps like Tidal and Deezer (or other Google Assistant speakers like the Home or the Sony LF-S50G).

The Polk comes with its own remote, but 'Smart Remote' compatibility means you can use your existing IR TV remote too.

The MagniFi MAX SR will be available in December, priced from £700.

Read more:

Best soundbars

What Hi-Fi? deals of the week

The 10 most popular reviews on What Hi-Fi?

10 best Christmas gift ideas for when money is no object

HDMI 2.1 released, brings 10K and higher bandwidth support

First electronic album “specifically written” for Dolby Atmos