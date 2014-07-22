Due for release in the US in August with a price tag of $849 (£500), the new turntable boasts a user-friendly layout that Pioneer says will be "familiar to top DJs of the past and present".

It has quick tempo control capability on the right side of the device, with a start/stop button over on the left and a high-torque direct drive system for "stable rotation and exceptional control".

[UPDATE 22.07.14] We've now had confirmation that the PLX-1000 turntable will be available in the UK once launched.

The PLX-1000 can achieve a starting torque of 4.5kg-cm and reaches its fixed rotation speed in 0.3 seconds at 33 1/3 rpm. There's also a detachable power and audio cable connection.

A zinc die-cast chassis has been used for the top section of the PLX-1000, the bottom featuring 8mm-thick resin and the base further reinforced with 9mm-thick vibration-damping material.

"There’s an entire DJ community that continues to use vinyl because they love the concept and feel of a moving platter associated with traditional turntables," said Pioneer's David Arevalo.

"Now we have added a high performance analogue turntable with superb sound quality. No matter what type of DJ you are, Pioneer offers a product that will suit your style and preference."

