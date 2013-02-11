The new Panasonic 2013 TVs are coming thick and fast here at the European press launch in Nice, and as we predicted there's a replacement for 2012's Award-winning TX-P50GT50 and five-star TX-P42GT50 plasmas called – you guessed it – the GT60 range.

The Full HD neoPlasma TV is available in 42in and 50in sizes, features new red phosphor for improved colour reproduction and a 3000Hz Focused Field Drive (FFD) for smoother motion handling. It's equipped with a Hexa processing engine, and is a 2D/3D THX-certified display.

MORE: Read our Panasonic TX-P42GT60B review

Other features on the GT60 range include a customisable 'my Home Screen', for quick access to your favourite content, 'Swipe & Share 2.0' for transferring videos and photos from a smartphone or tablet to the TV (and back again) and voice guidance and interaction.

Find out more about the new 2013 Panasonic TV range in our CES round-up.

And see details of Panasonic's 2013 ZT60 flagship TV here.

Enhanced Viera Connect functionality allows more options for streaming video content, accessing apps and social networking, while an optimised-for-TV web browser brings the internet to your TV. There's also USB HDD recording.

A new Eco navigation system lets you adjust a whole range of energy-saving features on the TV, including Intelligent Auto Standby which automatically powers down connected AV devices if they're not being used.

Written by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook