The new range will consist of two home-cinema-in-a-box packages, a pair of Dolby Atmos enabled speakers and a new base model, non-Atmos, AV receiver. The new products sit alongside the Onkyo Dolby Atmos amplifers and speaker packages launched last month.

The first of the home cinema packages is the HT-S7705 (pictured, top). A 5.1.2 system, it comprises a 7.2 channel AV receiver with wi-fi and Bluetooth built in, HDMI 2.0 terminals capable of supporting 4K/60 Hz video and HDCP 2.2 for 4K video streaming.

Other connections include two HDMI outputs, a phono input and a powered Zone 2 for distributing multiroom audio. The new AV amp can also support high resolution audio and internet radio, and can upscale low-resolution video to 4K using Qdeo processing technology.

The speakers that come as part of the HT-S7705 package include two-way front speakers which utilise Onkyo Micro Fibre woofers and a balanced-dome tweeter for "clear and accurate sound". Independently-powered, up-firing speakers are installed in the top, and it's these that project sound upwards to achieve the Dolby Atmos height effect.

A two-way centre speaker with dual cone woofers and tweeter, two full-range surround speakers and an 80W subwoofer complete the package.

The Onkyo HT-S7705 package is due to be released in October for £899.

The second of the home cinema packages is the HT-S3705. Included in the box is a six speaker package and a 4K/60Hz capable AV receiver.

The amplifier benefits from a High Current Power Supply transformer, large capacitors and discrete output transistors. Onkyo's own high-current Wide Range Amplifier Technology (WRAT) system controls the speaker drivers. The WRAT system supports DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD thanks to 192kHz/24-bit D/A conversion.

The AV receiver features seven HDMI 2.0 terminals and Bluetooth for wireless streaming. A Zone 2 line-level output is also onboard for multiroom audio distribution. The package is completed with a high-gloss, six speaker system and gloss-finished subwoofer.

The HT-S3705 package is due to be released in August for £399.

For those who wish to keep their current home cinema set up, but want to add Dolby Atmos, Onkyo has produced a pair of speakers for the job.

The SKH-410 speakers are compact, sealed cabinets that feature a full-range up-firing cone speaker as well as a "Dolby Atmos-certified network" to create a plane of sound above your ears. The speakers can be wall mounted or placed on top of existing floorstanding speakers, which sounds intriguing. You can read all about these new Dolby Atmos speaker configurations in our complete guide to Dolby Atmos at home.

The SKH-140 speakers are due to be released in September for £129.

Finally, the TX-SR333 is an affordable AV receiver that offers high-resolution surround sound and utilises Onkyo's WRAT technology. It features six HDMI 2.0 inputs and has built-in Bluetooth and InstaPrevue technology.

The Onkyo TX-SR333 AV receiver is due out in August for £299.