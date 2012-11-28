Now TV, Sky's pay-per-view internet TV service, is now available on Roku streaming players.

From today, Roku users can find Now TV within the Roku channel store and once they've registered online they'll be able to view movies instantly. All it requires is a Roku box connected to a TV and home wi-fi network.

Compatible Roku models include the Roku LT (£50) and Roku 2 XS (£100, above).

Now TV offers instant access to Sky Movies with no fixed contract, set-up costs or installation fee. New customers qualify for a free 30-day trial, then a three-month introductory offer of £8.99 a month.

Customers can watch blockbuster films around six months after they've ended their cinema run, and can access up to 20 new reelases each month before they're available on Netflix or Lovefilm.

Sky Sports will be added to Now TV in the next few months.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook