Customers signing up before 24th December will get a three-month Sky Movies Pass on Now TV at no extra cost – opening up access to more than 800 of the latest Hollywood films.

MORE: Vodafone extends 4G mobile internet to Pay As You Go customers

With Now TV available on Red 4G plans, Vodafone customers can take advantage of the Now TV Entertainment Pass and watch live and on-demand content from pay TV channels such as Sky 1.

The Entertainment Pass is available at no extra cost to Pay Monthly customers on a 4G Red L, XL or XXL plan, as well as those who choose £30 or £40 Red Freedom Top Ups.

Now TV director Gidon Katz said: "[This is] great news for those who enjoy TV on the go on their mobile or tablet, or who want to curl up and catch must-see TV as the nights draw in."

MORE: Now TV launches on PlayStation 4

Meanwhile, Now TV has announced the launch of limited-edition Now TV set-top boxes ahead of the festive period, with a variety of designs available to buy for £10 from 24th November.

Among the limited-edition designs are a Lego Movie-branded set-top box, a penguin motif and a gold festive glitter style. You can purchase your special-edition box from the Now TV website.

MORE: Sky Now TV box review