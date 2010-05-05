If you want to do this on a budget, then you can't say fairer than this £35 digital Freeview tuner from NextD. The EXBOX LT-105 is available on Amazon now and boasts the usual features.

The usual Freeview channel selection is displayed on an eight-day EPG and there's a USB 2.0 connection for firmware upgrades and music and photo playback.

Billed as majoring on usability, the NextD has an auto retune feature, twin Scart connections and uses less than 1 watt on standby power.

The NextD EXBOX LT-105 is on sale now for £35.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.