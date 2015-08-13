Kleio Audio has spent the last three years developing its first range of hi-fi electronics, the K1 series, which initially consists of the K105 preamp (above) and K135 integrated amp (below).

Both will be officially launched at the National Audio Show, Whittlebury Hall on 19-20th September. They'll be available in dealers the same month for "between £2000 and £4000".

Kleio has received funding from the Government's Start-Up Loans Scheme and Kent County Council's Small Business Boost scheme, which contributed towards the initial electronic prototyping and casework development costs.

The company is part of the 'Made in Britain' campaign, with all products assembled at its Folkestone workshop. Components are sourced from the UK or mainland Europe wherever possible, with the enclosures coming from Kent and the PCBs (printed circuit boards) from Sussex.

The K135 integrated incorporates Class D amplification delivering a claimed 2 x 65W into 8ohms. It has three sets of outputs plus multiple inputs, including two pairs of balanced inputs, five RCA analogue ones and a 3.5mm connection.

The amp can be switched on and off by pressing the volume control, and there's a white LED display for volume level and the selected input.

Key technical specs for the K105 preamp include five line level inputs, two balanced XLR inputs and a 3.5mm connection. Outputs are two line level, one pair of balanced XLRs and one fixed level RCA. Both models come in silver, grey or black finishes.

Managing director Gary Wise says: "Our product roadmap for the K1 series is finalised and over the coming months we will introduce a DAC, headphone amp, phono stage and network media player. What all these products have in common, apart from the engineering, is a focus on music."

