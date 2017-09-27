The new Amazon Fire TV supports HDR video for the first time and Dolby Atmos audio - but not Dolby Vision. It comes with the latest Alexa voice remote and will cost just £69.99.

There's a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and support for 4K video at 24 frames per second.

It promises to be "40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick" and sports a new design, which is more than a little reminscent of the Google Chromecast.

The new Fire TV is available for pre-order from today but will start shipping from 25th October.

