With its spherical design that fits easily into the palm of your hand, the NBS 10 is designed for indoor and outdoor use. It's now available to purchase from Tesco in pink or black for £59.

The company claims the NBS 10 delivers stereo 3D sound quality "unheard of from speakers of such a small size", with two 2W orb-shaped speakers splitting the signal into left/right channels.

Nakamichi says the resulting effect is "true, wireless stereo sound with a 3D effect", and believes you will have no problems in offering "crystal clear music" wherever the speakers are used.

The wireless element is provided by Bluetooth A2DP technology, which means there are few mobile devices that won't be compatible – iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems are all supported.

If you don't have access to a Bluetooth-enabled device, you can use the 3.5mm jack to hook up your tunes to the NBS 10. A single charge is said to deliver up to seven hours of playback time.

In a now-crowded wireless speaker market, new products are going to have to make a serious first impression – and with its unique design, the NBS 10 looks to have a good starting point.

