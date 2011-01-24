This, Musical Fidelity says, combines with the rest of the design to give the M6 500i exceptionally low distortion and excellent linearity, not to mention excellent dynamics.



It adds "The M6 500i is effortless, fluid and dynamic. It doesn't sound ‘loud'. It just sounds right. The dynamics are handled with no drama or fuss. They come and they go. There is no distortion; just pure undiluted music."

The casework has a custom-extruded front panel made from milspec aluminium, and the heatsinks have also been custom-made for optimal heat dissipation.

