At the High End Show, which opened this morning here in Munich, Naim has announced the addition of Naim's Choice to its network and all-in-one music players.

The new internet radio menu item will highlight those stations the company considers to be of particular interest for musical content and/or sound quality

And from launch the Naim's Choice facility will offer exclusive access to a the highest-quality stream ever offered by internet radio broadcaster Radio Paradise.

The 320kbps AAC stream of Radio Paradise is the result of a close working relationship between Naim MD Paul Stephenson and station owners Bill and Rebecca Goldsmith, and will be available only to owners of the Naim NDX, NaimUniti and UnitiQute.

UK listeners will also find BBC Radio 3's 320kbps AAC stream available via Naim's Choice, along with Radio 4 128kbps AAC, while featured for all users will be AVRO Klassiek from the Netherlands, streaming classical music at 320kbps MP3.

The company says Naim's Choice will be expanded and changed as more high quality internet radio stations start up or are located, and invites users to suggest suitable streams via the Naim Forum.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook