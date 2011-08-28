New from Monster is the first in-ear model in its iSport line of headphones, designed for active users and, the company says, 'the first Monster headphone designed specifically for superior audio performance'.

Selling for £130 when they hit the shops next month, and initially available in black or blue, they're said to be 'designed for athletes, joggers, workout enthusiasts and everyone who wants to enjoy enhanced music listening that's fully in tune with their active lifestyle'.

The earphones are sweatproof and fully washable, and use a proprietary in-ear clip design to keep them securely in place without interfering with glasses, goggles or helmets.

They give passive noise isolation, while an adjustable ear-pipe and a choice of ear-tips ensures they can fit comfortably into any ear.

They also have Monster's ControlTalk system, allowing them to control iPads and iPhones, while a microphone and answer button is also provided.

