Meridian Oxford will host the official UK launch of the company's new M6 speakers – first unveiled at CES 2012 – on February 16th. The speakers will then go west during the Bristol Sound & Vision Show when they will be on demo at Sevenoaks Bristol.

The UK launch will take place at the Meridian Oxford showroom in Horspath. Demonstrations of the M6 will also be available on February 17th and 18th.

Visitors to the store will also be given demonstrations of other Meridian products, including the new, free app that lets you use your iPad as a wireless controller for the Meridfian Sooloos digital media system.

To register for the event, visit the Meridian Oxford website or phone 01865 782300.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook