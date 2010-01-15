The G61R is Meridian's lowest cost full system controller. At its heart is a DSP engine made up of five Motorola 56367 devices and one 53671, running at 150MHz and delivering 900MIPS (million instructions per second).

Providing up to eight channels of output for Meridian's DSP loudspeakers via SpeakerLink, the G61R can control any of the company's multichannel systems.

For customers with traditional amplifiers and passive speakers, there's an analogue output for up to eight channels on phono connectors.

Multiple inputs

The G61R includes multiple analogue and digital audio inputs, including Meridian SmartLink, USB, Toslink optical digital, and multichannel analogue.

HDMI audio sources can also be connected to the G61R via Meridian's HD621 HDMI audio processor and the company's digital multichannel SmartLink connection.

It's available from February 2010 in the UK in silver or black for £3500.

Also new is the revised £5000 G68 surround controller. It has the same DSP engine as the G61R, and a similar array of inputs, but also video inputs and switching for up to three component video sources and XLR connectors for the eight-channel analogue output.

Like the G61R, HDMI audio sources can be connected to the G68 via Meridian's HD621 HDMI audio processor and the company's digital multichannel SmartLink connection.

The AM/FM radio tuner features 24-bit, 96kHz analogue-to-digital conversion and DSP-based low-pass filters for improved AM reception.

Both models will be shown at the ISE Europe exhibition in Amsterdam on February 2-4.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter