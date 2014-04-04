It appears we will soon be able to use our smartphones anywhere in the European Union without incurring additional charges, after MEPs voted in favour of scrapping roaming charges.

The move is expected to come into effect from 15th December 2015 and will allow you to make a phone call, send a text message or access the internet in member states without costing more.

MORE: Best smartphones to buy in 2014

MEPs have also called for the introduction of new rules that prevent internet service providers from blocking or reducing the speed of services on the basis of "economic or other reasons".

The measure is designed to protect the principle of net neutrality and comes after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings criticised US ISPs for charging the firm to protect high-quality streaming quality.

MORE: Netflix CEO criticises ISP video streaming fees

EU telecoms regulator BEREC had reported that "several" ISPs had been blocking or slowing down services like Skype, while music and video streaming services would also have been targeted.

The decision to ban roaming charges and steps to ensure equal internet access form part of the European Union's latest draft telecoms package, which went before MEPs this week.

BLOG: Amazon and Netflix are changing the TV landscape

Spanish MEP Pilar del Castillo Vera said: "Parliament wants to abolish retail roaming charges for voice, SMS and data by 15th December 2015 and improve radio spectrum management to develop 4G and 5G throughout Europe.

"We have achieved further guarantees to maintain the openness of the internet by ensuring that users can run and provide applications and services of their choice."

MORE: See all our Android smartphone/tablet reviews

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+