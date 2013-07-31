Loewe has given the 'haute couture' treatment to its flagship Reference ID TV range. Customers can choose from a whole range of bespoke options, including multiple colours for the aluminium frame, a wide range of stand and mount options and – from October – wood and leather finishes.

A full 'bespoke tailoring' service will be launched at the end of 2013, allowing customers to incorporate their own colours, materials and motifs to create a truly individual TV.

But there's more to the Reference ID range than just glossy colours. Beneath the stylish exterior lies some serious tech. The screens feature active-shutter 3D, LED backlighting, a 400Hz refresh rate, anti-reflection glass and an integrated 2.1 speaker system with 6in subwoofer.

Matching slim floorstanding speakers and subwoofers are available for those who want a 3.1 or 5.1 audio system. Internal 5.1 surround sound processing mean you don't need a separate home cinema amp to drive the speakers, and there's also a built-in 1TB DR+ hard drive for recording your favourite programmes.

A MediaUpdate facility allows the sets to be upgraded in the future, and a modular system architecture simplifies the addition of new apps and features.

The Loewe Reference ID sets are available in three screen sizes: 40in, 46in and 55in, with an initial choice of for colours for the aluminium frame and rear panel silver, black, titanium and gloss white), plus six colour patterns for the speaker cover.

UK prices for the Loewe Reference ID range are as follows: Reference ID 40 £4500, Reference ID 46 £5500, reference ID 55 £6500.

By Andy Clough

