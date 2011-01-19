Trade in your old CD player and Linn will give you 10% off one of the company's DS range of streaming products.

The offer runs until the 31st January and applies to the Klimax DS, Akurate DS, Majik DS and Majik DS-1 players.

Customers can get shot of any brand of CD player to receive the 10% discount on any one of the above digital streaming products.

Linn has pioneered Studio Master downloads and made headlines when it ceased production of CD players at the beginning of 2010.

Head over to the Linn website for more information on the deal.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.