Building a great system is about experimenting with different combinations and keeping an ear out for that perfect balance. In July's issue we've done all the hard work so you don't have to, assembling four exciting systems based on four different sources: streamer, laptop, CD player and turntable. There's something here for everyone!

4K TV bargains

4K TVs are dominating manufacturers' line-ups and are more affordable than ever. We've got four 55in sets covering a range of budgets - Finlux takes on Polaroid in the sub-£1000 arena, while Samsung and LG battle it out (yet again) with more typically priced flagships...

5.1 speaker packages

Soundbars and soundbases can offer passable virtual surround modes, but they're no substitute for five speakers and a subwoofer. We test four top packages, each one under a grand, including the two-time Award-winning Dali Zensor 1 5.1, and new challengers from Wharfedale, Q Acoustics and Acoustic Energy.

Music streaming services

With Apple set to launch its own service on 8th June, we find ourselves sat on the cusp of a music streaming revolution. In our July Group Test we put Spotify up against its key rivals; Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer, to find out where your subscription money should be spent...

The secrets of speaker design

Making a great speaker isn't about throwing some drivers into a box and hoping for the best. In this month's Insider section Peter Comeau, Director of Acoustic Design at International Audio Group, talks us through the science and art of building a speaker.

That was then

We turn the clock back to 1981 and take a look at the A60, the first ever amp from Amplification & Recording Cambridge, the company more commonly known as Arcam. While there have been siginificant improvements in stereo amplifiers over the years, the A60 still manages to hold its own...

And there's more...

Our regular features serve up some quality kit, with First Tests showcasing Cambridge's new CXN music streamer, Mitchell & Johonson's CDD-201V CD player and Tannoy's Revolution XT8F floorstanders.

Sony's BDP-S5500 budget Blu-ray player provides movie thrills, while Sennheiser's new Momentum 2.0 over-ear headphones wow with their musical sound.

Meanwhile, this month's Temptations include a stunning pre/power amplifier combo from Mark Levinson and Focal's fantastic Electra 1038Be floorstanders.

And don't forget, you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet at any time. Happy reading!