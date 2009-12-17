Trending

JAPAN: Sharp to go dutch with Philips in LCD TVs

Japanese giant will make displays for assembly in Philips TV plants, may eventually make TVs for Dutch company

It's thought that Sharp may later consider making finished TVs for Philips in its Polish factory.

The deal should suit both parties very well: Sharp is keen to recoup its huge investment in the Sakai plant, as well as turning round its loss-making TV business, while Philips is striving to break even in TVs after some difficult times of late.

