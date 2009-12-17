It's thought that Sharp may later consider making finished TVs for Philips in its Polish factory.
The deal should suit both parties very well: Sharp is keen to recoup its huge investment in the Sakai plant, as well as turning round its loss-making TV business, while Philips is striving to break even in TVs after some difficult times of late.
JAPAN: Sharp to go dutch with Philips in LCD TVs
