It's on sale now for £129.99 for a 1.5m length, and allows any internet-enabled device to share its internet connection with other HDMI devices without the need for a separate HDMI cable.

Key features of the new cable include:

* Proprietary Nitrogen Gas-Injected Polyethylene Dielectric

* Ultra-high-conductivity, silver plated Pure Crystal Oxygen-Free

Copper (PC-OFC) conductors, designed to accommodate the significantly increased bandwidth required to transmit Quad-HD (2160p) and 3D digital video

* 24K gold-plated conductors to help prevent oxidisation

* Patented four-layer PCB board in the plug, claimed to increase and maintain the distance between solder points, thus stabilising impedance and improving performance

* 4K x 2K resolution support, enabling HDMI devices to support high-HD resolutions four times beyond today's max of 1080p

Other lengths and prices for the Ixos XHT668 will be available shortly.

