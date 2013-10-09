Apple will finally succumb to a larger size smartphone and release the iPhone 6 with a 4.8 inch screen, according to reports.

The iPhone 5s and 5c were released just a few weeks ago, with 9 million units being sold in the first three days alone. But in the world of smartphones, or the rumour mill, that's pretty much old news already.

With the new models seen as iterations rather than new handsets, the attention is already focused on what Apple will come up with as the successor.

Its clear that the majority of smartphones nowadays come with a large screen; around 50% of smartphones bought in the second quarter of 2013 had a screen larger than 4 inches, with the likes of the HTC One, LG G2 and Samsung Galaxy S4 leading the pack.

Apple has previously insisted that 4 inches was the absolute perfect size for one-thumb use, but one analyst suggests this will change with the iPhone 6.

MORE: iPad 5 release date, rumours and news

Jefferies analyst Peter Misek believes Apple will release the iPhone 6 with a 4.8 inch screen.

Misek stated that a jump in screen size could tempt even more people to upgrade their phone come the release of the new iPhone.

"We think the 85m iPhone users eligible for an upgrade when the iPhone 6 launches could be boosted by another 5-10M from people who skipped the 5s/5c cycle."

The likely date for the unveiling is being tipped for September 2014, in keeping with the current tendency for Autumn releases.

MORE: Apple iPhone 5s review

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook