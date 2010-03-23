IP Vision operates FetchTV. The FetchTV SmartBox 8320HD features Netgem's latest DVB-T2 hardware, a 320GB hard drive and access to Freeview HD broadcasts.

As well as receiving Freeview HD, the new SmartBox will support standard- and high-definition video-on-demand from FetchTV, upscaling of Freeview standard-definition broadcasts, wi-fi connectivity, Freeview+ functionality and access to streaming video, music and photos from devices connected through the FetchTV media centre.

Eddie Abrams, CEO of IP Vision, says: "This is an important step forward for IP Vision. High-definition broadcasts will be an important driver for consumers in the UK's digital TV market.

"Freeview is now joining other digital TV platforms in enabling access to HD broadcast content, and we are delighted to be one of the first vendors to deliver this cntent to the public."

Alongside the SmartBox 8320HD, IP Vision will also demonstrate a new user interface for FetchTV at the show (see picture). The new Freeview HD SmartBox will go on sale in the second quarter of 2010 – price to be confirmed.

