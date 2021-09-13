Ikea and Sonos’ new Symfonisk lamp will (according to leaks), have swappable lampshades

Ikea’s second-generation Symfonisk table lamp speaker (not to be confused with the Symfonisk Picture Frame ) has leaked, showing off a revamped design that lets users swap out different lampshades to help customise its look.

The leak comes courtesy of a sleuthing reddit user who spotted the lamp in their local store, before googling the product ID which led them to a support document posted to Ikea’s Portuguese site.

According to the document, the Lego head-like design of the original Symfonisk lamp is being joined by two different new shade options — a cylindrical glass shade that appears to be a wider, more open version of its predecessor, as well as a lighter, fine mesh version. Both shades look set to be priced at €20 each, which is roughly converted to around $23, £19, and AU$32.

Shades aside, there’s also a more streamlined overall design, with the circular base being ditched in favour of integrating the speaker controls directly into the unit itself. As with the original model, the Symfonisk lamp 2.0 will also support both Apple AirPlay 2 and Sonos multi-room audio.

There’s no official release date as of yet, but it can’t be too far off given the materials we’ve seen. If the document’s prices are to be believed, it’ll launch at a cheaper price than the first generation table lamp speaker too, at €129 (around $152, £110, and AU$206). Watch this space.

