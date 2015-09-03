When we frst saw the pictures of it, we assumed it was quite small. Not so: if you look at the photo of it in the living room below, you'll get a better sense of scale and it's larger than we expected.

The shape, created by Award-winning Danish designer Jakob Wagner, is intended to help the A6 "fill an entire room with sound", according to B&O.

"In a way I have designed the BeoPlay A6 the same way as I design a piece of furniture, however here form follows sound and interaction," says Wagner."The intuitive yet surprising shape always 'plays to you' no matter where you are and generates a much more intimate experience than you would normally get from a more conventional music system."

The BeoPlay A6 is bigger than you might think

There's a 'tap and swipe' interface borrowed from the bigger B&O BeoPlay A9, and you can also control it from your smartphone or tablet using the B&O app.

Music can be streamed from other devices using AirPlay, Bluetooth 4.0 or DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) and streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer and TuneIn radio are built in.

The B&O BeoPlay A6 is a five-channel speaker with four speakers at the front and an additional driver at the back. Each driver has its own digital amplifier. It also features BeoLink multiroom technology, so can be linked wirelessly to other Bang & Olufsen products around the home.

There's a choice of four colours for the fabric front cover

It will cost £799 in the UK and will be available from October in light grey, dusty blue, dark rose and dark grey. The range of coloured front covers was created in conjunction with textile manufacturer Kvadrat.

