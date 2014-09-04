Not only will the turntable be able to play your 33/45rpm records through your Sonos speakers around the home, it can also be used with powered speakers as part of a non-Sonos music system and will make digital, back-up copies of your most valuable records.

The launch of VinylPlay has been motivated by the resurgence in vinyl over recent years; in fact, last year saw more records sold than any year since 1991 – and that's a figure set to grow by a further 40 per cent in 2014.

VinylPlay houses an integrated analogue-to-digital converter that Flexson says makes it easy to hook up to modern systems, from active or powered speakers to AV systems and Sonos multiroom systems, as well as computers.

There's a built-in phono stage and existing Sonos owners can connect the turntable directly to a Sonos Play:5 or Sonos Connect using the cables supplied. A minijack connection and simple guide for connecting to your Sonos system are included in the package.

It's expected that VinylPlay will start shipping later this month, but is available to pre-order direct from Flexson, Amazon and other retailers. It's thought that you'll have to part with £329 to get your hands on one on these shores.

Flexson sales and marketing manager David Cain said: "Until now, digital turntables have either been cheap USB decks that sound poor and can ruin your records or audiophile turntables that are typically pricey, fiddly to set up and look out of place in a modern home.

"We set out to design something better: a digital, Sonos-friendly turntable that offers superb sound quality, but is easy to use and easy on the eye."

