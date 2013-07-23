Icon Audio is upgrading its existing range of valve amps with the fitment of the new Tung Sol KT150 tube. The company says the KT150 can be used in single-ended, ultralinear and triode designs.
From today, the Icon Audio Stereo 60MkIIIm integrated amplifier (above), Stereo 60P MkIIIm power amp, and the MB30se, MB90 MkIIm and MB150 monoblocs are available with the new KT150 valve.
Owners of selected previous model Audio KT120/KT88 designs can also get the KT150 fitted as an upgrade.
Prices for the new models are as follows:
Icon Audio Stereo 60MkIIIm/KT150 £2600
Icon Audio Stereo 60P MkIIIm/KT150 £2200
Icon Audio MB30se/KT150 (per pair) £2100
Icon Audio MB90 MkIIm/KT150 (per pair) £2900
Icon Audio MB150/KT150 (per pair) £3700
By Andy Clough
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter