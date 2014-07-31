An event is scheduled to take place in New York City on August 19th, at which it's thought we could see the world debut of the HTC One M8 for Windows - but don't expect there to be much change from the current Android version.

If reports and rumours are proved correct, the new version of the handset - running on Windows Phone 8 - will come with the same design and build as its Android counterpart. And an 8.1 update expected soon will offer support for interactive cases, much like the Dot View.

MORE: HTC One M8 review

The tech specifications are expected to be the same too, with a 5in Full HD 1080p display; 2.3GHz quad-core processor; 2GB of RAM; and 16/32GB of onboard storage among its features, in addition to HTC's 4MP UltraPixel camera with duo camera feature and BoomSound speakers.

Current indications point towards a Verizon exclusive release in the US, complete with a $199 price tag as part of a contract deal or $610 pay as you go. We'll be waiting to hear whether the handset will be crossing the Atlantic in due course.

MORE: Best smartphones to buy in 2014