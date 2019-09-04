House of Marley exhibits eco-conscious wireless deck, earbuds and speaker at IFA

House of Marley – the first FSC-certified consumer electronics company in the USA – is well known for its policy of "sustainable design" and is exhibiting a range of eco-friendly audio tech at Europe's biggest tech show IFA 2019.

The range will be shown from 6th to 11th September in Berlin (hall 1.2, booth 217 if you're attending) and includes the new Stir It Up wireless Bluetooth turntable with built-in pre-amp, the No Bounds XL Bluetooth speaker made from naturally sustainable cork, plus three true wireless headphone models – two over-ear styles and one pair of in-ear headphones.

Not able to make it to Berlin? Not to worry. We're here to give you a quick breakdown of what's on offer from the House of Marley at IFA.

Stir It Up Wireless: bringing the "in-home vinyl feel" to multiple devices, the upgraded Stir It Up wireless turntable is a Bluetooth version of the company's Bob Marley-inspired 2017 original. Crafted using bamboo, 100 per cent recycled Rewind fabric and recyclable aluminium, the turntable has a built in pre-amp and belt drive with auto start/stop for power conservation – after all, it was Bob who said to turn your lights down low. RRP: £229.99. On sale September 2019.

No Bounds XL: a Bluetooth speaker designed using naturally sustainable cork. It boasts a lightweight, durable, naturally antimicrobial design that's impermeable to water, offers vibration dampening and even floats. The No Bounds XL is available in a range of colourways. RRP: £129.99.

Liberate Air: the brand's first eco-conscious true wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Designed using bamboo and natural wood fibre composite, they offer a battery life of nine hours before needing a charge, plus an IPX4 rating for rain and sweat resistance. The compact case has an auto on/off feature, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and tap controls on the earbuds. RRP: £129.99. On sale now.

Exodus ANC: expanding the flagship wireless lineup, the over-ear style of Exodus ANC focuses on active noise cancellation, acoustic performance and comfort. With familiar features and materials to the Exodus, the Exodus ANC’s claimed 24+ hour battery life (with ANC and BT, 40-hour with BT only), foldable design and protective carrying case promises to make them a durable travel companion. RRP: £199.99, they'll be on sale from November 2019.

Positive Vibration XL: adding to the wireless headphone line-up, the Positive Vibration XL provide a day’s worth of listening with a promised 24-hour battery life. Similar foldable design, memory foam ear cushions and hi-definition drivers make up the sustainably crafted construction. RRP: £99.99. On sale October 2019.

The House of Marley says it is committed to its Project Marley platform, a charitable initiative contributing to the planting of trees through the non-profit organisation One Tree Planted to support global reforestation. Since 2017, The House has contributed to the planting of 186,000 trees in areas including Indonesia, the Amazon rainforest, British Columbia, Florida and California – how's that for a Redemption Song.

