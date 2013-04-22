Want a Panasonic 42in plasma TV for £99? Who wouldn't! One lucky customer will be able to snap up a Panasonic TX-P42G10B at the Unilet Sound & Vision Blue Murder sale in New Malden, starting this Saturday, April 27th at 9am.

And for six weeks, music and movie lovers can take advantage of the very special prices on an array of equipment from leading manufacturers such as Quad, Arcam, KEF, Leema, Chord, PMC, Sennheiser, Cyrus, B&W and many more.

Hot deals include a pair of new Quad ESL-2905 speakers (below) reduced from £7,000 to £4,499, while at the other end of the price spectrum the B&W P3 and P5 headphones can be purchased for £119 and £159, down from £169 and £249 respectively.

These are the perfect companion to the diminutive, but outstanding, AudioQuest DragonFly USB DAC which is available for £199.

For those wanting a full size computer audio system, a number of streaming products from Cyrus are on sale, such as the Stream X and Streamline. And a selection of DACs continue the theme, with the Leema Elements Precision DAC at £779 (was £1,295) and Resonessence Invicta for £2,879 (£3,495).

More traditional hi-fi hasn’t been forgotten, with CD players from Bryston, Marantz and Leema making the early bird bargains list, alongside Arcam tuners and amplifiers, including new FMJ A38s for less than half price at £699.

Loudspeakers from KEF, such as the £14,000 Reference 207/2 available for £8,399 and the KEF R100 bookshelf speakers at £439, are joined by models from PMC’s iSeries including the GB1i at £949 and others at prices approaching 50% of the usual retail price.

Vernon Hamblin, Unilet general manager, says: “We’ve worked really hard to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever. Our newly renovated showroom is crammed with hundreds of products from the major names in hi-fi and home cinema at prices so good we can’t quite believe them ourselves! We’re looking forward to welcoming customers old and new over the next six weeks.”

Full details of all the offers available can be found at www.unilet.net. The Unilet sale runds from April 27th to June 8th 2013.

By Andy Clough

