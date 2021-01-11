Hisense launches new TriChroma laser TVs at CES 2021

Hisense has launched a new range of laser TVs at CES 2021. The TriChroma Laser TV range features a new RGB laser light source architecture, which controls separate lasers in an effort to create purer colours on screen. It promises 430-nit picture brightness, which Hisense claims exceeds that of a regular TV.

According to Dr. Liu Xianrong, Chief Scientist at Hisense Laser Display, its colour performance is almost 50 per cent higher than high-end cinemas.

And these screens are essentially cinemas for the home. The TV will come in sizes ranging from 75 to 100 inches. They are also equipped with AI cameras for other uses, such as karaoke (!) and online fitness services.

Laser TV might be a niche category, but Hisense claims it's growing rapidly. The brand's sales of laser TVs increased by 288% from 2019 to 2020, with sales in 17 countries around the world. We're not sure how low they were in 2019, though...

But Hisense is certainly doubling down on laser TV tech. It will also launch a Sonic-Screen Laser TV, a 10,000+ lumens commercial Laser TV, and a mass-produced Self-Rising Laser TV.

Details are thin on the ground and there's no word on pricing or availability just yet.

