The first batch of "High Fidelity Pure Audio" Blu-ray discs – and prices – have been confirmed, with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Nirvana and the Rolling Stones on the release schedule.

We first reported on the new High Fidelity Pure Audio format back in June, when the first discs were slated for a September release in the UK. Well, it's now October and the first batch of launch titles are due at the end of the month, October 21st.

At launch there will be 27 titles to choose from, with releases from artists such as Bob Marley, Queen and Marvin Gaye also on the schedule.

Pure Audio discs are available to pre-order for £16.99 each from Universal Music's online store now, and each purchase also comes with a download voucher for an MP3 version for getting your music on to other devices.

High Fidelity Pure Audio uses Blu-ray technology to deliver uncompressed music. Three different sound formats are available, these are PCM, Dolby True HD, and DTS-HD Master Audio, with minimum 24-bit/96kHz audio.

Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Business at Universal Music Group, said: "We are very excited about the potential for High Fidelity Pure Audio, allowing music lovers to experience the work of artists in a way that has never before been possible.

"Once you hear High Fidelity Pure Audio you can feel the full richness and depth of an artist’s vision." We look forward to giving that a go.

But can a new physical audio format really survive and thrive with the increasing prevalence of downloads and streaming systems?

And does Universal have a wide enough range of music in the pipeline to appeal to a wider demographic? Let us know what you think in the comments.

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+