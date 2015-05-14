Trending

Focal launches high-end Sopra range of speakers

By News 

French speaker giant Focal has introduced a new high-end range of speakers called Sopra. It fits between the company's established Electra and Utopia lines, and currently consists of two models, the rather imaginatively titled No.1 and No.2.

The No.1 is a standmount design, expected to retail at around £8000. It uses a 16.5cm composite mid/bass driver, which has a newly developed mass-tuned surround that supposedly improves the unit's top end performance.

The tweeter design is unusual too. It's a Beryllium unit, as they are on all of Focal's pricier offerings, but in the Sopra, the rear of the inverted dome feeds into a small chamber, that then vents out through a damped horn into the outside world.

The No.2 Floorstander builds on its smaller sibling by adding around 80cm to the height, a dedicated three-way design (with two bass drivers) and about £4000 to the price.

Both products should be on sale in the UK by June.

