Richer Sounds is to be the exclusive UK stockist of Focal's new 2013 Chorus 700 speaker range, first unveiled last month.

There are two bookshelf and three floorstanding models, plus a centre speaker, with prices from £350 to £1300. All models use Polyglass bass and mid-bass drivers, and AIMg (aluminium-magnesium) inverted tweeter units developed and manufactured in-house at Focal's factory in France.

They're available in walnut, rosewood and 'Black Style' finishes, the latter costing more than the first two standard options.

MORE: Full details on the Chorus 700 range

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Focal's cutting-edge speaker technology into our stores," says Matt Morgan, Richer Sounds' senior hi-fi buyer.

All Richer Sounds stores have the Chorus 705 and Chorus 714 available to demo now, with the rest of the range available on request. The full line-up is as follows:

• Chorus 705 - two-way bookshelf - £400 (walnut/rosewood) or £460 (Black Style)

• Chorus 706 - two-way bookshelf - £500/£560 per pair (above)

• Chorus 714 - 2.5-way floorstander - £800/£900 per pair (below)

• Chorus 716 - 2.5-way floorstander - £1000/£1100 per pair

• Chorus 726 - three-way floorstander - £1200/£1300 per pair

• Chorus CC 700 - two-way centre speaker - £350/£400 per pair

By Andy Clough

