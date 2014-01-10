High-end hi-fi thrills from some superstar speakers, the best wireless headphones for £200 and just what on earth is a soundbase? All these and more can be found in the latest issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision.

This month's cover feature takes a look at the new product in TV town – soundbases! We have eight devices from eight big-name brands, all of which are aiming to get into your living room and improve your TV viewing.

Tired of tangles? We may just have the answer for you as our 2013 Award winner, the Philips Fidelio M1BT, goes head to head with three new contenders in the battle of the best Bluetooth headphones.

MORE: Best wireless headphones to buy in 2014

The spectacular Devialet 110 amplifier and an impressive music streamer from Pixel Magic caught our eye this month – plus Audeze's premium LCD-3 headphones, where "greatness is apparent straight from the off"!

Tall speakers with huge sound – spending upwards of £2000 on stereo speakers is serious business, but we have four serious contenders from PMC, Spendor, SVS and Tannoy. Find out which ones grab our attention.

Our Insider section comes with a brand new look but still continues to deliver the news, analysis and opinion that you're looking for – including some facts and figures on how we watch TV, with smart and mobile on the rise.

And if all that isn't enough, we have a wide range of first tests – including the PlayStation 4; test four DACs under £150; and pit two new entry-level AV amplifiers against our 2013 Award winner, the Yamaha RX-V375.

All this and more is in the February 2014 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale now. And don't forget you can download the mag directly to your iPad or buy a single copy online.

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+