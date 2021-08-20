Excellent iPad mini deal: save over $100 on Apple's gold mini tablet at Walmart!

By

We've never seen the iPad mini this cheap...

iPad Mini $100.99 off at Walmart
(Image credit: Apple)

If you thought the best Apple iPad deals only came around during huge sales events, well... so did we. But look! Walmart has knocked $100.99 off the latest iPad mini, slashing the price from $399.99 to $299 – a $100.99 saving on the MSRP. That's actually 99c lower than its ever been before...

Considering the Apple iPad Mini is one of the finest tablets currently available, it's an awesome deal. It's on the wi-fi only model with 64GB storage, mind, but it's the Gold finish – our favourite. 

Awesome iPad Mini Walmart deal

This is the latest version of the iPad Mini, and was released in 2019. At 7.9in, its screen is significantly more cinematic and immersive than that of even the biggest iPhone. It's a real upgrade on its predecessor too – it's brighter, less reflective, supports wide color gamut for the first time. You even get Apple’s superb True Tone tech, which adjusts the display’s color temperature and brightness based on ambient light.

It provides a more sophisticated picture all round, delivering more distinctive highlights and a lot more shadow detail in dark scenes. Colors are more vibrant, too.

If you could pop the hood, you'd find the blazingly-fast Apple A12 Bionic chip. Storage options are 64GB as the entry-level option or 256GB – it's the 64GB model that's on offer here.

As for the speakers, they're an improvement on the previous iPad Mini's, though they are still situated at one end of the screen. It means that when watching in landscape, the sound only comes from one side of the device. 

Still, with a huge $100.99 off, we can overlook any minor shortcomings. If you're in the market for an Apple iPad, this has to be one of the best iPad Mini deals out there right now...

MORE:

Read the full Apple iPad Mini (2019) review

Check out our definitive list of best tablets

See all our Apple reviews

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test