Excellent iPad mini deal: save over $100 on Apple's gold mini tablet at Walmart!

If you thought the best Apple iPad deals only came around during huge sales events, well... so did we. But look! Walmart has knocked $100.99 off the latest iPad mini, slashing the price from $399.99 to $299 – a $100.99 saving on the MSRP. That's actually 99c lower than its ever been before...

Considering the Apple iPad Mini is one of the finest tablets currently available, it's an awesome deal. It's on the wi-fi only model with 64GB storage, mind, but it's the Gold finish – our favourite.

Awesome iPad Mini Walmart deal

$ Apple iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi $ 399.99 $299 at Walmart

Apple's mini marvel is discounted by a massive $100.99 at Walmart right now. Similar deals have sold out quickly, so get your skates on if you want to pick up an iPad Mini at a seriously-low price. View Deal

This is the latest version of the iPad Mini, and was released in 2019. At 7.9in, its screen is significantly more cinematic and immersive than that of even the biggest iPhone. It's a real upgrade on its predecessor too – it's brighter, less reflective, supports wide color gamut for the first time. You even get Apple’s superb True Tone tech, which adjusts the display’s color temperature and brightness based on ambient light.

It provides a more sophisticated picture all round, delivering more distinctive highlights and a lot more shadow detail in dark scenes. Colors are more vibrant, too.

If you could pop the hood, you'd find the blazingly-fast Apple A12 Bionic chip. Storage options are 64GB as the entry-level option or 256GB – it's the 64GB model that's on offer here.

As for the speakers, they're an improvement on the previous iPad Mini's, though they are still situated at one end of the screen. It means that when watching in landscape, the sound only comes from one side of the device.

Still, with a huge $100.99 off, we can overlook any minor shortcomings. If you're in the market for an Apple iPad, this has to be one of the best iPad Mini deals out there right now...

MORE:

Read the full Apple iPad Mini (2019) review

Check out our definitive list of best tablets

See all our Apple reviews