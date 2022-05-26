Epic PS5 DualSense deal sees controllers drop to lowest price ever

PS5 DualSense Controller deals are usually pretty rare, which is why we're surprised – but delighted – to see some huge deals at Amazon. The online retailer has crushed the price of PS5 pads by up to 34% (opens in new tab).

In the UK, gamers can snag £15 off the PS5 DualSense in regular white and Midnight Black (only £45 each (opens in new tab)). US buyers can grab $16 off Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue (only $59 each (opens in new tab)). And Aussies can score up to AU$40 off every colour (only AU$80 each (opens in new tab)).

With new games on the way, now's a great time to get yourself an a cheap controller (or perhaps two).

PS5 DualSense Controller deals

PS5 DualSense Controller £60 £45 at Amazon UK (save £15)

Sony's most advanced controller yet has plenty to offer, including new adaptive triggers and a bigger battery. Better yet, you can score a massive 25% off the white and Midnight Black versions.

PS5 DualSense Controller $75 $59 at Amazon US (save $15)

The latest PS5 pad is a must for any PS5 owner thanks to a slew of features including adaptive triggers. Grab over 20% off the Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple Editions for a limited time at Amazon.

PS5 DualSense Controller AU$120 AU$80 at Amazon Australia (save $40)

Aussies can get in on this price crash too. There's $40 – a whopping 34% – off the Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue, Cosmic Red and Nova Pink colour, plus AU$30 off regular white and Midnight Black.

The PS5 DualSense Controller is a study, feature-packed pad. New adaptive triggers offer different levels of resistance when playing so you can differentiate between, say, firing a gun and drawing a bow. There's also haptic feedback, which means extra 'rumble' and the ability to 'feel' different surfaces as you zoom around in vehicles.

In short, the PS5 pad is an essential part of the PS5 console experience. It even works with mobile devices. Sony recently announced that the PS Remote Play iOS app supports the DualSense controller for Apple devices. That means Apple users can enjoy DualSense-specific features such as adaptive triggers when playing remotely.

With up to 25% off at Amazon UK, up to 34% off at Amazon Australia, and over 20% off at Amazon US, now's the time to grab one of the best PS5 deals of 2022 so far.

