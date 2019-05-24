eBay code: save 15% on tech, including headphones, speakers, turntables

Despite eBay voucher codes popping up semi-regularly, today's 15 percent off eBay deal is pretty unusual as it isn't restricted to a select few retailers.
If you've been hankering after new Bluetooth headphones, a games console or even a new TV, then you've got until 11.59pm tonight to punch in PLUGIN15 and save 15 per cent on a host of eBay products, including some What Hi-Fi? Awards winners.
eBay voucher code
- Enter voucher code at check out: PLUGIN15
- Minimum spend: £20
- Maximum discount: £60
- Expiry: 11.59pm 24 May
- Go to: ebay.co.uk
There are a few cracking tech deals we've seen already on eBay, including reduced-price Bluetooth headphones, Panasonic TVs, Apple iPads and Bluetooth smart speakers from the likes of Currys and Argos.
Remember: the extra discount code at check-out will bring the price of an already-reduced item down further still, and you'll save a maximum of £60 as per the Ts&Cs of the deal.
To whet your appetite on the eBay discounts you can receive today using that PLUGIN15 code, how about we focus on a few What Hi-Fi? 2018 award-winners?
Marantz PM6006 UK EDITION Integrated Amplifier
£377 £320.45
Klipsch Reference R6i II In-Ear Headphones
£89 £75.65
Audio Pro Addon C10 wireless multi-room speaker
£259 £220.14
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones With Bluetooth
£240 £204
Pro-Ject Primary E Plug & Play Turntable
£144.50 £122.83
Our advice: if you've got a new bit of tech or appliance gear in mind, get shopping!
