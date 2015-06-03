The Contour S 1.4 LE bookshelf and the S 3.4 LE floorstanding speakers sport an upgraded soft-dome tweeter with precision coating that aims, naturally, to improve high frequencies.

Internal wiring has been upgraded while Dynaudio also claims the crossover has been refined with improved capacitors.

Borrowing technology from the Evidence and Confidence Platinum reference ranges, the Dynaudio Contour speakers also feature mid/bass drivers with Magnesium Silicate Polymer cones on rigid aluminium frames.

MORE: Dynaudio Confidence C2 Signature review

Arguably the company's most recognisable speaker, the new Contour speakers come in Burbinga piano lacquer, oiled walnut, mocca piano lacquer and black piano lacquer finishes. The black piano model also features a stainless steel metal front.

The Contour S 1.4 LE speakers measure 40 x 19 x 36cm (HWD), while the Contour S 3.4 LE floostanders are 123 x 36 x 37cm.

The bookshelf speaker has a starting retail price of £2950, while the floorstanders are available from £5250.

See all our Dynaudio news and reviews