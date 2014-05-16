Dali has taken the wraps off its new Rubicon range of loudspeakers. Available from the middle of June, the new line-up consists of five models (from left to right), Rubicon 2 (£1600), Rubicon 5 (£2400), Rubicon 6 (£3000), Rubicon 8 (£4000) and Rubicon LCR (£875).

Highlights include the use of wood fibre cones derived from Dali's flagship range, Epicon, which use Dali's SMC (soft magnetic compound) magnet motor system.

All of the models (apart from the Rubicon 2s) also use Dali's hybrid tweeter module, which partners 2.9cm soft dome and high performance ribbon tweeters. In the Rubicon LCR the module can even be rotated for use as a centre channel.

The Rubicon cabinets are made from solid MDF and come in four different finishes: walnut, rosso, high-gloss white and high-gloss black.

Although not a direct replacement for its Mentor range, Dali admits it will be phasing out this range as Rubicon takes over.

by Andy Madden