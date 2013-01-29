The multiroom system is shaping up to be the overriding concern of many exhibitors at ISE 2013 in Amsterdam, and CYP has launched two new products that aim to make your multiroom set-up as comprehensive and flexible as possible.

The AU-A300 is a compact 30-watt stereo amplifier designed to be your audio and video hub for your home. It has two HDMI inputs alongside stereo RCA, digital optical, digital coaxial and 3.5mm stereo inputs.

Outputs include HDMI, digital optical, digital coaxial, stereo RCA and speaker terminals.

There’s analogue-to-digital conversion on board alongside the more usual digital-to-analogue processing, and the AU-A300 features simultaneous audio outputs for ultimate multiroom flexibility.

The AU-D250 meanwhile is a DAC designed to manage all the audio signals in your AV system – no matter how expansive.

It can upscale audio signals to 24bit/192kHz, features analogue-to-digital processing, and its suite of inputs (HDMI, USB, digital optical, digital coaxial and stereo RCA) not only means it’s hugely versatile but that it can embed and de-embed audio in the HDMI signal path.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but that could change as soon as tomorrow. Watch this space if your mulltiroom system needs a little more versatility.

